CIS Games: competitions to be held in seven sports

Competitions on seven sports will be held on October 1 as part of the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

Trampoline gymnastics tournament will kick off in Shaki.

In Gabala, the shooting competitions will conclude, and mixed team events in badminton will be organized. Also in this city, the Azerbaijani national football team will face Kyrgyzstan. The match will start at 12:00.

Swimming and volleyball competitions will take place in Ganja, while boxing matches will be held in Yevlakh.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.