Ziya Hasanli makes history for Azerbaijani taekwondo [PHOTOS]

30 September 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani taekwondo national team member Ziya Hasanli (63 kg) has secured the country's first gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

This accomplishment represents a historic moment for Azerbaijani taekwondo.

Following his win, Hasanli expressed his feelings, mentioning that he had undergone rigorous preparation over a long period to achieve the championship:

"I achieved my goal, and I'm happy. The final fight was especially tough, but I managed to win. Winning the first taekwondo gold in the history of the CIS Games is an incredible feeling."

On his way to the gold medal, Hasanli competed in three matches, showcasing remarkable strength and determination throughout:

"I faced three opponents. The toughest was the last fight, but I was ready, and I’m very happy with my performance. My next goal is to become an Olympic champion", he concluded.

The third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games are underway in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a major highlight in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport event unites athletes from CIS member nations and invited countries, aiming to foster friendship, cooperation, and sporting excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven Azerbaijani cities: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city is hosting different sports, with Ganja, the country's second-largest city, serving as the central hub and officially recognised as the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

The event's mascots, Babir and Leyla, are engaging young fans and building excitement around the games.

About 23 sports are taking place at 12 venues, showcasing a diverse and comprehensive program.

CIS Games 2025 brought together approximately 1,624 athletes from 13 countries.