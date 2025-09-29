Azernews.Az

Monday September 29 2025

Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Netherlands this year

29 September 2025 14:07 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The Netherlands ranked 10th among destinations for Azerbaijani crude oil exports in 2025, moving up from 15th place in 2024. This reflects a notable strengthening of trade ties and the European market’s continued reliance on Azerbaijani energy supplies.

