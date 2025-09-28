Paris to host photo exhibition on landmines in Azerbaijan

28 September 2025 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition titled "Landmines in Azerbaijan" will take place in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

The e event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan–France Dialogue Association and the Gilavar Photo Club.

The exhibition will open on September 30 and will showcase photographs of victims of landmines planted on Azerbaijani territories during the Armenian occupation. It will also highlight the post-war tragedies caused by landmines through powerful documentary photography.

The aim of the exhibition is to draw attention to the devastating consequences of landmines and to call for these acts to be recognized as war crimes.

In addition, the exhibition will present the lives of mine victims, the destruction of once-inhabited lands, and the daily dangers civilians face — all captured through documentary photography.

This initiative seeks to raise awareness and promote solidarity.