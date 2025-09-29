Children's Philharmonic Hall holds concert in honor of national composer [PHOTOS]

29 September 2025 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A concert-performance titled "Music and Art – From the Hearts of Children", dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, has taken place at the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The event also featured an exhibition of children's drawings on the occasion of National Music Day, displayed in the concert hall.

The program, which began outside the Philharmonic and continued in the form of an interactive composition up to the concert hall, included performances by various musical groups, a choir, a folk dance ensemble, a traditional instrument ensemble, soloists, gymnasts, and dancers.

A staged composition based on scenes from the opera "Leyli and Majnun" was also presented. The music pieces by Azerbaijani composers were also performed as part of the concert program.

The chief director of the concert-performance was Gunay Sattar, with stage directors Nasimi Aliyev and Nigar Aliyeva, and the artist of the event was Sariyya Teymurova.

Established in 1991, the Azerbaijan State Children’s Philharmonic Hall includes two main orchestras—the Children's Symphony Orchestra and the Children's Folk Instruments Orchestra, as well as a dance troupe, a children's theater studio, the Shams Children's Choir and chamber ensemble, a wind instruments ensemble, an art circle, and several other creative groups.

Each year, over 500 children aged 4 to 18 receive training and participate in artistic activities at the Philharmonic. Many of them have represented Azerbaijan internationally, performing in prestigious venues and winning awards at various festivals and competitions.

The building underwent a major renovation between 2018 and 2019 and officially reopened on May 21, 2019.

Since 2012, the institution has been led by Honored Art Worker Dilara Aliyeva.