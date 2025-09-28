Rectors of Turkish universities visit Victory Park [PHOTOS]
On September 27, Remembrance Day, the rectors of several Turkish universities visited Victory Park, one of the symbolic sites of the Patriotic War, during their visit to Azerbaijan organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azernews reports.
The delegation included rectors from Iğdır, Kars Kafkas, Artvin Çoruh, Ağrı İbrahim Çeçen, Bolu İzzet Abant Baysal, Erzurum Technical, Van Yüzüncü Yıl, and Ardahan universities.
Together with the staff of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, they laid flowers at the memorial stone and paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.
It is also noted that Azerbaijani diaspora organizations around the world held numerous events in connection with Remembrance Day.
In over 20 countries, Azerbaijani Houses created memorial corners and organized commemorative events to inform local communities about the significance of this important date.
