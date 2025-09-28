Azerbaijani swimmer takes bronze at CIS Games
Azerbaijan's Mehri Abdurrahmanli has earned a bronze medal at the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
She achieved third place in the 100-meter butterfly event, held at the Ganja Sports Palace.
Mehri Abdurrahmanli told journalists that she was very happy to
have won a medal at the CIS Games. She noted that earning a bronze
in the 100-meter butterfly event was a great achievement for
her.
The swimmer also expressed her hope to achieve good results in future competitions as well.
"Taking part here is a great experience. My father, Rashad Abdurrahmanli, also supported me. He was one of the people presenting the awards. I want to thank him for that," she added.
Another Azerbaijani swimmer, Anastasia Gnussina, finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle event.
