State and government officials commemorate martyrs on Memorial Day in Baku [PHOTO]

The officials laid flowers in front of the memorial stone and honored the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

September 27 – On the occasion of Memorial Day, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, deputies of the Milli Majlis, and other state and government officials visited the Victory Park, which is currently under construction in Baku, Azernews

