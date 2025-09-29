Baku hosts conference of think tanks of OTS [PHOTOS]

29 September 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On September 29, Baku hosted a major conference titled “The Organization of Turkic States: A Regional Actor in an Era of Global Disorder” with the participation of representatives from leading think tanks of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

The gathering brought together intellectuals and policy experts to discuss the OTS’s role in the contemporary international system, the strategic challenges it faces, and new opportunities for cooperation among member states.

The conference is expected to serve as a key platform for exchanging ideas on strengthening the organization’s position at both the regional and global levels.

Several panel sessions are scheduled to explore specific dimensions of the OTS’s contribution in times of uncertainty:

Political Security: Examining the OTS’s role in advancing global peace and stability during a period of geopolitical unpredictability.

Economic Connectivity: Assessing the organization’s contributions to global trade, transport, and economic resilience amid financial turbulence.

Cultural and Scientific Engagement: Highlighting policies in culture, science, and parliamentary cooperation in the context of international instability.

Think tank representatives will also discuss prospects for deepening regional cooperation, broadening the OTS’s influence on the global stage, and launching new initiatives that can shape the organization’s future trajectory.