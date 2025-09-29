New unified Cargo Processing Center opens at Baku International Sea Trade Port [PHOTOS]

29 September 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

AZCON Holding’s subsidiary, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, has inaugurated a Unified Transit Center at the Baku International Sea Trade Port to streamline cargo documentation, Azernews reports.

The new center will house multiple government and private agencies under one roof, including the State Customs Committee, State Border Service, State Migration Service, Azerpost, as well as various freight forwarding companies. Previously, these services were spread across multiple locations, often causing delays and logistical challenges for cargo owners and carriers. The unified center aims to simplify and accelerate the documentation process.

According to ADY, consolidating these services will significantly reduce processing times:

Documentation for wheeled vehicles (excluding railcars) will decrease from 2 hours to 1 hour.

Processing time for a full block train will be reduced to 4 hours.

Freight forwarders’ document turnover will drop to 2 hours.

Payment processing time will shrink from 1 hour to just 8 minutes.

The initiative is part of Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to modernize its transport infrastructure, improve efficiency in logistics operations, and enhance the country’s position as a regional trade hub. By centralizing services, the Unified Transit Center is expected to benefit exporters, importers, and carriers, reducing administrative hurdles and expediting the movement of goods through the port.

This development also reflects ongoing collaboration between public institutions and private operators, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and operational excellence in Azerbaijan’s transport and logistics sector.