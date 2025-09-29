Azerbaijan's table tennis players claim silver at CIS Games [PHOTOS]

29 September 2025 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's table tennis players have claimed a silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

Adil Ahmadzade and Onur Guluzade clinched the medal in the men's doubles final, where they lost 3-0 to the Russian pair Yevgeni Vasikov and Yevgeni Dosov.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, with the aim of promoting friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

In total, 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.