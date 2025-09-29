Azerbaijan, UN set to sign 2026–2030 program on climate action

29 September 2025 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A program covering 2026–2030 may soon be signed between Azerbaijan and the United Nations, according to Vladanka Andreyeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, speaking at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Azernews reports.

Andreyeva noted that the main goal is to transform current initiatives into a new framework for cooperation.

“I hope that on October 24 – UN Day, a program covering 2026–2030 will be signed between the UN and Azerbaijan. This document will make climate action, climate justice, green economy, and youth engagement the core pillars of our joint work,” she said.

The upcoming program underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainable development and international collaboration on climate initiatives, while also emphasizing the role of youth in shaping a greener future.