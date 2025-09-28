AzerGold Chairman holds discussions with Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador [PHOTOS]

28 September 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Board at AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov has met with the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Ibrahimov emphasized the shared Turkic cultural ties between the two nations and highlighted that their bilateral relations are founded on friendship, brotherhood, and mutual respect.

He provided an overview of AzerGold's diverse operations, recent successes, and future strategic initiatives, pointing out that the company is a prominent state-owned entity in non-oil exports that adheres to rigorous environmental standards. He also mentioned that expanding mining projects across Central Asia aligns with the company's long-term objectives.

Ambassador Mamytkanov commended AzerGold’s accomplishments and expressed Kyrgyzstan's interest in collaborating with the company on exploring and managing non-ferrous metal deposits. He pointed out Kyrgyzstan's abundant reserves of iron ore and other non-ferrous metals, indicating that joint efforts could be advantageous for both sides.

The meeting concluded with discussions on potential investment collaborations and the development of a long-term strategic partnership within the mining industry.