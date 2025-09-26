New school building inaugurated in Saatli’s Nabatkand Village [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

A new building for the Ikram Agayev Nabatkand Secondary School has been inaugurated in Saatli District, Azernews reports.

The school, constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was officially opened at a ceremony attended by Saatli District Executive Authority head Elmir Baghirov, Heydar Aliyev Foundation representative Elvin Astanov, Deputy Head of the Mil-Mugan Regional Education Department Rabil Shahbazov, teachers, students, and community members.

Speakers highlighted the state’s continued attention to education, noting that in recent years, many new schools have been built in remote villages while others have undergone major renovations. The original Nabatkand school building, constructed in 1937, had become unusable over time, prompting the Foundation to build a modern facility.

Construction of the new school, designed to accommodate 624 students, began in May 2024. The four-story complex consists of four blocks and includes classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, and biology, as well as computer, military training, medical, and vocational rooms. Additional facilities include a library, cafeteria, gymnasium, assembly hall, and outdoor sports grounds.

The building has been fully equipped with modern furniture, laboratory tools, and teaching materials. Landscaping and greening work were carried out on the school grounds, with new asphalt pavement, decorative plants, trees, and modern lighting installed.

Teachers and students welcomed the opening with great enthusiasm. Xumar Tahmazova, an 8th-grade student, expressed her joy:

“In the old building, conditions were poor, especially during winter when classrooms were cold. But those days are behind us. The new school is bright and spacious, with modern labs, a computer room, and sports facilities. We are very happy and will strive to study better.”

Teacher Vugar Huseynov called the new building the “greatest gift” for the school community:

“The old building had become unfit for use despite repeated repairs. Thanks to the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, our village now has a modern school. On behalf of the teachers, students, and residents, we extend our gratitude.”

Following the ceremony, guests toured the new school facilities.