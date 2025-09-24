Ford recalls vehicles in U.S. over steering defect
by Alimat Aliyeva
Ford Motor Company is recalling approximately 115,540 vehicles in the United States because of a defect in the steering column that could potentially lead to a loss of vehicle control — posing a serious safety risk, Azernews reports.
The recall impacts certain F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty pickup trucks manufactured between 2020 and 2021.
According to the company, the faulty steering component may loosen over time, increasing the risk of an accident. Fortunately, no injuries or crashes related to the issue have been reported so far.
As part of the recall, Ford dealerships will inspect, repair, or replace the affected parts free of charge.
This recall comes as the auto industry continues to face scrutiny over mechanical and electronic safety systems, with steering-related issues being among the most concerning due to their direct impact on drivability.
Owners of affected vehicles are advised to contact their local Ford dealer or visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website to check if their vehicle is included in the recall.
