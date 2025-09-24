Caspian link turns Middle Corridor into Eurasia’s most reliable trade route

24 September 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In today’s fractured geopolitical landscape, where supply chains face constant disruption and global commerce is increasingly vulnerable to political shocks, geography has reasserted itself as destiny. Nowhere is this more evident than in the rise of the Middle Corridor, a strategic transit route stretching from China through Central Asia, across the Caspian Sea, through the South Caucasus, and onward to Europe. Once considered a secondary pathway, the Middle Corridor is rapidly becoming the essential artery of Eurasian trade.

This development is not accidental. The route offers both efficiency and security, addressing the shortcomings of traditional pathways. The northern corridor through Russia has been burdened by sanctions and instability, while maritime routes via the Suez Canal have shown their fragility, whether through congestion, conflict, or piracy. In contrast, the Middle Corridor represents the shortest, most balanced, and increasingly reliable alternative.

At the heart of this corridor lies Azerbaijan, a country that has transformed its geography into a strategic asset. Perched between Asia and Europe, Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned to connect continents and markets. The country has not only embraced this role but has invested heavily in ensuring that it becomes indispensable to global commerce.

As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 6th Caspian Business Forum: “Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor”: “The Middle Corridor is a strategic project spanning a vast geography. It provides a reliable and secure route connecting Europe and Asia through the Caspian Sea, serving as the shortest and most efficient pathway for cargo transportation from Asia to Europe and back.”

These words are not simply rhetoric. They are matched by infrastructure on the ground: the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and a growing Caspian cargo fleet. Each component strengthens the corridor’s functionality, ensuring goods move seamlessly from east to west.

The story of the Middle Corridor is also one of deliberate modernisation. Azerbaijan has made massive investments in railways, ports, shipyards, and logistics hubs, modernising them to meet international demand. This modernisation is not static; digitisation and capacity expansion are ongoing priorities.

As President Aliyev noted: “The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Caspian cargo fleet all form essential transport infrastructure that ensures the smooth functioning of the Middle Corridor. In the Azerbaijani segment of the Middle Corridor, work is underway to upgrade, digitise, and modernise infrastructure, as well as to expand its transit capacity.”

These investments are bearing fruit. In just three years, shipments along the Azerbaijani segment of the Middle Corridor have surged by around 90 per cent, while transit times have shortened significantly. By 2030, projections suggest that the corridor’s freight capacity will triple compared to 2021, with transit times expected to be cut in half.

Yet the importance of the Middle Corridor goes beyond simple cargo transport. It is an engine of regional integration and a catalyst for new economic and political realities. By bringing together Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe, the corridor creates new opportunities for cooperation and growth.

As the Azerbaijani President explained: “We see the Middle Corridor as a powerful catalyst for regional economic growth and integration, recognising it as an important factor that stimulates the development of infrastructure, industry, and business, and contributes to stability and prosperity in the region.”

In an era when instability often dominates headlines, such projects create conditions for peace. When economies are tied together through trade, logistics, and mutual dependency, the incentives for confrontation diminish. Connectivity becomes the foundation of stability.

Perhaps the most ambitious recent addition to this vision is the so-called Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), launched through a joint declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington this August. This corridor will connect the Azerbaijani mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, providing a vital missing link in the Middle Corridor.

Aliyev underscored its potential: “I am sure that TRIPP, to become the next crucial segment of the Middle Corridor, will serve as a key transport link connecting Asia and Europe, expanding the transit capacity for international cargo shipments, and contributing to the prosperity of regional countries as well as their integration into global supply chains.”

The TRIPP project also highlights a new dimension of the corridor, its role in energy and digital communications. With the potential to transport electricity, renewable energy, and fibre-optic networks, TRIPP could transform the region into not only a logistics hub but also a centre for green energy and digital connectivity.

The Middle Corridor is not a luxury; it is becoming a necessity for global trade. With shipping routes strained and the global economy demanding resilience, countries from Beijing to Berlin are taking notice. What once seemed like a regional project is now being understood as a pillar of the global economy.

For Azerbaijan, this is both a triumph of vision and a challenge of responsibility. To remain credible, it must maintain the political stability and security that make the corridor attractive. For partner nations, the task is to invest and integrate into this emerging network, ensuring that it does not remain an underutilised alternative but becomes the main highway of Eurasia.

The Middle Corridor is more than steel tracks and shipping ports. It is the skeleton of a future economy that prizes efficiency, connectivity, and cooperation over division and isolation. If nurtured wisely, it can transform not only the region but also the world’s approach to global commerce.