Sumgayit holds gala concert within Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

A gala concert titled "Uzeyir Hajibayli and Musical Heritage," dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, has taken place in Sumgayit, Azernews reports.

The Absheron-Khizi Regional Culture Department organized the event in the framework of the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The concert featured performances by the regional chamber orchestra, the Khirdalan City 11-year Music School's Folk Instrument Orchestra, and the Sumgayit State Drama Theatre troupe.

During the musical evening, the audience was delighted by Uzeyir Hajibayli's music pieces, national dances, and artistic compositions.

From September 18 to 28, Azerbaijan is hosting the 17th International Music Festival named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the festival is a major cultural event in the country.

It features renowned performers, musical ensembles, and musicologists from Azerbaijan and around the world.

The concert program includes concerts, theatrical performances, and various cultural events held in more than 10 cities and regions across Azerbaijan, as well as in Uzbekistan, Austria, Germany, Turkiye, and beyond.