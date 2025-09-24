Founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Museum of Modern Art in New York [PHOTOS]

24 September 2025 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

On September 23, Leyla Aliyeva, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva visited the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva were briefed about the museum.

Since 1929, the museum has been showcasing and preserving some of the world's most valuable art pieces.

Established with the support of the Rockefeller family, the museum is now one of the most prestigious art institutions in the world.

The collection includes not only paintings but also photography, sculpture, architectural designs, films, and even works of electronic media. Visitors can find masterpieces from world-renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, and Henri Matisse.

The museum's library and archive sections serve as an invaluable resource for researchers, with thousands of books, files, and documents turning it into a major scientific center as well.