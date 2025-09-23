First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attends “Fostering the Future Together” reception in New York

23 September 2025 23:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports that First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

On September 23, a reception titled “Fostering the Future Together” was hosted in New York on behalf of the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!