Google discontinues "Homework Help" feature

22 September 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Google has temporarily disabled the "Homework Help" feature following criticism from university professors, Azernews reports.

In early September, Google introduced a button in the Chrome browser that automatically appears on educational websites. This feature uses Google Lens to scan test content displayed on the screen and generate AI-based answers, even during ongoing exams.

The launch of this feature immediately sparked negative reactions from several universities, including Emory University, the University of Alabama, UCLA, and UC Berkeley. Professors expressed concerns that the "Homework Help" function could facilitate cheating.

“Google undermines academic integrity by enabling artificial intelligence use during exams. It appears Google is trying to discourage teachers from regulating AI use in their classrooms, and given Chrome’s dominant market share, this could significantly influence student behavior,” said Ian Linkletter, librarian at the British Institute of Technology.

A Google spokesperson, Craig Ever, responded: “Students have told us they appreciate tools that help them learn and understand concepts visually, so we tested an easier way to access Lens while browsing. We continue to work closely with educators and partners to improve tools that support the learning process.”

While schools can disable this feature through Google for Education accounts, this option has limited effectiveness at universities where students frequently use personal devices.

This controversy highlights the broader challenge educational institutions face in balancing the benefits of AI-powered learning aids with maintaining academic integrity. As AI tools become more integrated into everyday technology, universities may need to rethink assessment methods and invest more in proctoring technologies or design exam formats that emphasize critical thinking over rote answers.