Trump expected to deliver 'tough talk' at UNGA

23 September 2025 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump will deliver a "blunt" and "tough talk" about "failures of globalism" during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, a White House official told Fox News on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

According to the official, Trump will also stress his success in brokering peace around the world. "His historic speech at the United Nations General Assembly will highlight his success in delivering peace on a scale that no other president has accomplished, while simultaneously speaking bluntly about how globalist ideologies risk destroying successful nations around the world," the source said.

Additionally, the US leader is expected to talk about his administration's actions against "narcoterrorists" from Venezuela after a series of American strikes on Venezuelan vessels allegedly carrying drugs.