Caspian Legal Center wins ITR Award 2025

23 September 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Caspian Legal Center has won "Transfer Pricing Tax Firm of the Year" Award in the CIS region by International Tax Review (ITR 2025 Awards), a prestigious rating agency for international tax companies.

On 18 September 2025, Tax Manager Firangiz Heydarova and Senior Tax Accountant Laman Karimli attended the ITR EMEA Tax Awards 2025 in London, representing Caspian Legal Center.

The event honors leading firms, in-house teams, and individuals across the region for their exceptional work in handling complex tax matters, executing high-profile deals, and demonstrating thought leadership within the tax profession.

“It’s a great honor for us to be recognized with such a prestigious award. They highlight not only the quality of our services but also the strong partnerships we’ve built with our clients over time. I’m incredibly thankful to our dedicated team whose hard work continues to drive our success. I’d also like to thank our clients for their trust and ongoing collaboration, it’s their confidence in us that makes achievements like this possible,” said Firangiz Heydarova, Tax Manager at Caspian Legal Center.

CLC is known for its professional tax services in Azerbaijan, which include:

- Tax planning and tax optimization

- Tax audits and tax advisory

- Tax filing and submission of other statements

- Tax Accounting support

- Resolution of tax disputes

- International tax matters, including avoidance of double taxation

- Support for transfer pricing documentation and CFC documentation

- Obtaining tax refunds

To contact via: +994 50 289 89 73 (mobile), [email protected].