Agriculture takes center stage in Azerbaijan’s export boom

21 September 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The country is actively seeking new markets and forging new trade routes. The recent apple exports to Turkey are a case in point. Despite being a major agricultural producer itself, Turkey has shown interest in Azerbaijani apples—an endorsement of their quality and uniqueness. Similarly, the Gulf countries, with their high purchasing power and growing demand for premium produce, represent a lucrative frontier. The UAE’s import of over 1,000 tons of apples this year is a promising start.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!