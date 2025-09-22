Azernews.Az

Monday September 22 2025

Tourism growth continues, surplus boosts Azerbaijan’s balance of payments

22 September 2025 16:04 (UTC+04:00)
Tourism growth continues, surplus boosts Azerbaijan’s balance of payments
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In the first six months of 2025, the turnover of mutual tourism services in Azerbaijan grew by 2.1%. During the period, exports of tourism services totaled...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more