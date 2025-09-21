President of Rwanda concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
On September 21, President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Rwanda at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
President Paul Kagame was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!