President of Rwanda concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

21 September 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

On September 21, President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Rwanda at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Paul Kagame was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.