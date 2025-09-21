Verstappen wins Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

21 September 2025 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has concluded, with Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen claiming victory, Azernews reports.

Mercedes’ British driver George Russell finished in second place, while Williams’ Spanish driver Carlos Sainz secured third.

Verstappen started the race from pole position after setting the fastest time in the qualifying session. Carlos Sainz of Williams started second on the grid, with New Zealand’s Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls in third.

In the practice sessions leading up to the race, McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris topped the first session, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton led the second, and Norris again recorded the fastest time in the third session.