Lando Norris tops second qualifying session at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

20 September 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

The second session of the Formula 1 qualifying round for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has concluded, with McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris recording the best result, Azernews reports.

In the first session, Norris also led the standings, followed by Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen in second place and Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc in third.

Drivers Franco Colapinto (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), and Alexander Albon (Williams) were eliminated in the opening round, finishing 16th to 20th, respectively, and will not advance to the second session.

Earlier practice rounds saw strong performances from British drivers, with Norris winning both the first and third free practice sessions, while Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari took first place in the second practice.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will wrap up on September 21.