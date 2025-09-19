Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Trophy honors Land of Fire

19 September 2025 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The trophy presented to the winners of the race stands out with its updated design, Azernews reports.

The official award, created by the renowned design company Pininfarina, symbolizes Azerbaijan's recognition as the Land of Fire.

The key feature of the trophy is its flame-like shape. Its sides are adorned with patterns inspired by Azerbaijan's rich carpet-weaving tradition.

Elements from the "Khan of Karabakh" motif embody speed, motion, and the circuit, blending the dynamic spirit of Formula 1 with the country's national heritage.

The trophy will be presented to the winners after the final race on September 21.

On September 20, the sprint session will occur from 12:30 to 13:30 and the second qualifying session will take place from 16:00 to 17:00. The main race will start on September 21 at 15:00.