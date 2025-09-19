Nvidia invests billions in Intel

19 September 2025 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Nvidia, the American technology giant, is investing $5 billion in Intel as part of a strategic partnership aimed at jointly developing advanced chips for personal computers and data centers, Azernews reports.

According to reports, Nvidia will purchase Intel shares at a price of $23.28 per share. Under the partnership, Intel will focus on designing specialized chips that will be integrated into Nvidia’s artificial intelligence platforms and PC processors.

As a result of this collaboration, Nvidia will become one of Intel’s largest shareholders, acquiring a stake of 4% or more following the issuance of new shares to finalize the deal.

Following the announcement of the partnership, Intel’s stock surged by 26.12%, reaching $31.40 as of 18:15 Baku time, according to data from Investing.com.

This alliance marks a significant shift in the semiconductor industry, as two major rivals come together to leverage each other’s strengths—combining Intel’s chip manufacturing expertise with Nvidia’s AI and GPU leadership. Analysts suggest that this collaboration could accelerate innovation and reshape the competitive landscape for AI and computing hardware in the years to come.