Russian border guard ship to visit Baku port

19 September 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The border guard ship of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia will dock at the port of Baku from September 23 to 25, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, announced during a briefing, Azernews reports.

According to Zakharova, the program includes meetings between the border services of the two countries:

“On September 23-25, the border guard ship of the Russian FSB Rasul Hamzatov will enter the port of Baku. The visit is carried out within the framework of approved plans for bilateral cooperation. The program of the visit envisages contacts between the border services of Russia and Azerbaijan to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation,” she stated.

Zakharova underlined that the visit of Russian border guards to Azerbaijan’s capital reflects the mutual intention to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and enhance practical collaboration in the Caspian region.