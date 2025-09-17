Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 17 2025

US investments in Azerbaijan Surge in first half of 2025

17 September 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)
US investments in Azerbaijan Surge in first half of 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

These figures highlight the growing investment ties between Azerbaijan and the United States, reflecting mutual interest and expanding economic cooperation in 2025.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more