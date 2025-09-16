Azerbaijan showcases business tourism potential at Riyadh Forum

16 September 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s business tourism opportunities were presented at the “Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel Congress” (KBLT) held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau under the State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the event, leading Saudi experts and agencies in the business events, corporate, and luxury travel segments were provided with detailed information on Azerbaijan’s infrastructure for hosting large-scale conferences, high-level business events, and its wider tourism potential.

The KBLT event brought together 200 representatives, including 140 companies from 35 countries.