Algeria's new Prime Minister tasked with forming new government

14 September 2025 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed Sifi Ghrieb as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday.

In a statement, the Algerian presidency said that Tebboune tasked Ghrieb with forming a new government.

No further details were provided regarding the composition of the upcoming cabinet or the timeline for its formation.

On Thursday, Tebboune sacked Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui, who was appointed to the post in November 2023. No reason was given for his dismissal.