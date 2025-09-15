ICT output in Azerbaijan hits 1.3 bln manats, boosting GDP contribution
Azerbaijan’s information and communication technologies (ICT) sector continued its upward trend in 2025, producing goods and services worth 1.329 billion manats in the first eight months of the year. The figure represents a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024, the State Statistics Committee reported. In August alone, ICT output stood at...
