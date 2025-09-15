ICT output in Azerbaijan hits 1.3 bln manats, boosting GDP contribution

15 September 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan’s information and communication technologies (ICT) sector continued its upward trend in 2025, producing goods and services worth 1.329 billion manats in the first eight months of the year. The figure represents a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024, the State Statistics Committee reported. In August alone, ICT output stood at...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!