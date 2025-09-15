China launches SUV with gold logo

15 September 2025 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A new luxury flagship crossover, the BYD Yangwang U8L, has been officially unveiled in China, attracting attention for its bold design, impressive specs, and premium features, Azernews reports.

According to available information, the starting price of the vehicle is 1.28 million yuan (approximately 306,000 manats).

The U8L is a full-size SUV with commanding dimensions: 5,400 mm in length, 2,049 mm in width, and 1,921 mm in height, with a generous wheelbase of 3,250 mm. Visually, the vehicle stands out with its slim LED headlights, a striking matrix-style grille, and a body available in two-tone color schemes: Obsidian Black and Sun Gold.

One particularly eye-catching detail is the Oracle emblem on the front — crafted from real 24-carat gold, adding a unique touch of opulence rarely seen even in high-end automotive design.

Under the hood, the Yangwang U8L features a hybrid powertrain producing a staggering 1,180 horsepower, delivering both high performance and extended driving range. This power output places it among the most powerful hybrid SUVs currently on the market.

Beyond its raw power and luxury finishes, the U8L also reflects BYD's ambitions to compete in the ultra-premium segment, going head-to-head with global luxury giants like Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, and Lexus. The vehicle is part of BYD's high-end sub-brand Yangwang, which is positioning itself as a symbol of cutting-edge technology and elite craftsmanship within China’s rapidly evolving EV and hybrid market.

With its impressive specs and lavish design, the BYD Yangwang U8L is not just a vehicle — it’s a statement of innovation, luxury, and national pride in China’s homegrown automotive industry.