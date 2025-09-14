Azerbaijani athlete starts his MMA debut with confident victory

14 September 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

It should be noted that Alim Nabiyev will next enter the ring at the "Grand Bellagio" tournament to be held in Batumi on October 25.

The fate of the fight was decided in the first round. Alim Nabiyev defeated his opponent by knockout, starting his MMA career with a brilliant victory.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that his opponent was Iranian athlete Nezhad Vahid.

Georgian athlete, 7-time world and 3-time European champion Alim Nabiyev, has entered his first MMA fight.

