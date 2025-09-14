Azerbaijani FM embarks on working visit to Qatar [PHOTO]
On September 14, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for a working visit to the State of Qatar.
According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared the information in a post on official X.
As part of the visit, the Minister is scheduled to participate in and deliver a speech at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit to be held in Doha on September 14-15, as well as hold high-level bilateral meetings.
