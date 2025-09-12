Teachers excelling in arts education to be awarded Uzeyir Hajibayli Prize

12 September 2025 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Uzeyir Hajibayli Prize, a joint initiative by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers Trade Union, will be presented to teachers at music and art schools and centres who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their pedagogical work, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the project, a total of 25 teachers will be awarded across various fields.

The selection of candidates will be carried out through a two-stage competition.

In the first stage, the submitted documents will be reviewed and evaluated by experts.

In the second stage, candidates will conduct open lessons in their respective specialisations.

The candidates' performance will be assessed by an Expert Commission, while any disputed issues will be reviewed by an Appeals Commission.

Based on the final results, the 25 teachers with the highest scores will be awarded the Uzeyir Hajibayli Prize.