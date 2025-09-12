Azernews.Az

Friday September 12 2025

Gold and silver production in Azerbaijan sees sharp growth

12 September 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Gold and silver production in Azerbaijan sees sharp growth
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Gold and silver production in Azerbaijan recorded significant growth in the first eight months of this year, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports. From January to August 2025, gold production rose by...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more