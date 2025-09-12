Balkan energy security takes shape through North Macedonia’s gas strategy [ANALYSIS]

12 September 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

The country’s reliance on coal-fired power plants is being phased out under its “Just Transition” strategy, with natural gas expected to play a critical role in the transition. Demand is projected to rise sharply as coal plants are converted into gas-fired thermal power stations, while industrial, transport, and household sectors will also drive growth. With current annual consumption at 300–400 million cubic meters, North Macedonia sees Azerbaijani gas as a cornerstone of its energy diversification plans.

