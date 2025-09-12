Zangazur Corridor to boost Turkic unity and regional power, says MP

12 September 2025 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

A member of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) and Deputy Chair of the Culture Committee, Gunay Afandiyeva, has discussed the latest breakthroughs in Azerbaijan’s diplomacy and regional affairs in an interview with Azertag. In a wide-ranging conversation, she reflected on the historic Joint Declaration signed in Washington, the dissolution of the long-defunct OSCE Minsk Group, and the prospects for lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Afandiyeva also shared her views on President Ilham Aliyev’s recent interview with Al Arabiya, the strategic significance of the Zangazur Corridor, and Azerbaijan’s growing role within the Organisation of Turkic States.

Azernews presents the full interview with MP Gunay Afandiyeva, Deputy Chair of the Culture Committee of the Parliament.

— Ms. Gunay, in recent years, our country has taken important steps on the diplomatic front. The signing of the Joint Declaration in Washington and the subsequent dissolution of the Minsk Group were key events. In your view, how will these processes affect the region’s future?

— The trilateral meeting held on August 8, 2025, in Washington, the signing of a Joint Declaration between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the initialing of a peace agreement and a joint appeal to the OSCE Secretary General proposing the dissolution of the Minsk Group — these are events of historic significance. Only a few years ago, we could not have imagined such progress.

On September 1, the OSCE Ministerial Council officially decided to terminate the Minsk Group and all associated structures. After decades of fruitless efforts, this format has been consigned to history.

These landmark decisions are the result of the President’s political will. Just as five years ago he secured Azerbaijan’s victory on the battlefield, today he has achieved peace through diplomacy — not only for our country, but for the entire region.

The Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia lays the foundation for a new political reality in the South Caucasus. It reflects the recognition by the international community of Azerbaijan’s just position and its longstanding peace initiatives. This is clear evidence of our country’s diplomatic strength. If in the 1990s Azerbaijan was the weaker side, facing occupation and injustice, today it is one of the key players in the region, both militarily and politically.

— If, in the future, Armenia refuses to fulfil the terms of the signed agreement, what could this lead to?

— First of all, it would seriously damage its international reputation. In an interview with Al Arabiya on August 26, President Ilham Aliyev emphasised that the peace agreement is supported by the United States, the European Union, Türkiye, and Arab states. Following this, many other countries and international organisations, including the OSCE, welcomed the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward establishing stable, good-neighbourly relations.

Azerbaijan’s diplomacy today is recognised worldwide. This is also a clear signal to Yerevan: the international community seeks peace, not renewed conflict.

If Armenia attempts to back out of the agreements, it will find itself in diplomatic and geopolitical isolation. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, is firmly committed to protecting its sovereignty and national interests.

It is also essential for Yerevan to resolve contradictions in its constitution, which would enable it to become a reliable partner in regional cooperation. The signing of the peace treaty has opened opportunities for Armenia to normalise relations with Türkiye, establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan, and gain access to new economic and political prospects.

— You mentioned the President’s interview with Al Arabiya, which drew wide international attention. What can you say about that appearance?

— As always, the President spoke openly and firmly, presenting to the world both historical truth and today’s political reality. The interview delivered crucial messages about the present and the future of our region.

The President explained in detail the causes and consequences of the Armenian–Azerbaijani conflict, recalled the tragic pages of history — the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the plight of refugees and internally displaced persons, the Khojaly genocide, and ethnic cleansing. At the same time, he emphasised that today the situation is very different: Azerbaijan is strong and confidently shaping new rules in the region.

— In his remarks, the President also touched on the Zangazur Corridor project. What is its significance for our country and the region?

— Today, everyone is discussing the Zangazur Corridor. But I remember 2020 very clearly. It was President Ilham Aliyev who first introduced this term into the political lexicon, ensuring its inclusion in the November 10, 2020, statement that formalised the results of the 44-day war.

At first glance, it may seem that we are talking about only 42 kilometres, but the importance of this route extends far beyond geography. The Zangazur Corridor can transform the entire South Caucasus into a key trade, transport, and logistics hub connecting East and West.

For Azerbaijan, the project carries another strategic dimension — it links Türkiye with Central Asia. The opening of the Zangazur Corridor means strengthening the unity of the Turkic world and elevating its role as a new centre of power.

After the Second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan and Türkiye demonstrated political will and technical readiness to advance this initiative. However, Armenia long maintained an unconstructive stance, which eventually brought the matter to the international level. With the mediation of the Donald Trump administration, the project became part of the global agenda.

As the President noted, Azerbaijan is prepared to complete the corridor within one year. This is entirely realistic, given the large-scale reconstruction already carried out in Garabagh, where tens of thousands of citizens are returning. To date, more than 50,000 people have settled in the liberated districts.

— In his speech, the President also highlighted the role of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS). How do you assess its significance?

— The OTS is a unique platform uniting countries with common roots, history, culture, and spiritual values. There are very few such examples in the world. Integration among Turkic states is rapidly deepening, with new initiatives and projects being realised.

For instance, on August 22 in Turkmenbashi, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan met and reached agreements on several bilateral and multilateral projects. Among them were the establishment of sister-city ties between Fuzuli and the Turkmen city of Arkadag, the construction of a mosque in liberated Fuzuli funded by Turkmenistan, and Turkmenistan’s participation — along with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Hungary — in Garabagh’s reconstruction.

In addition, a memorandum was signed on developing international air links, as well as a trilateral document to expand the region’s transport and logistics potential and strengthen the Middle Corridor.

In July, the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan resulted in agreements to boost trade and cooperation in agriculture, industry, shipping, education, ecology, social protection, and other fields. Sister-city ties were also established between Sumgayit and the Tashkent Region, and between Gabala and Navoi, raising the number of Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan sister-city partnerships to 13.

All these steps strengthen not only economic interaction but also strategic partnership and solidarity in the Turkic world.

Today, the OTS is becoming increasingly influential on the international stage and is drawing the interest of new partners. This is because its foundation lies in shared cultural codes and values, not artificial political mechanisms.

Azerbaijan, drawing strength from its historical roots, language, culture, and commitment to unity, has become one of the leading players in the OTS. As the President emphasised, the signed strategic agreements and joint declarations are not mere formalities. They are roadmaps for the future — symbols of promises and hopes directed at strengthening the unity of the Turkic world.