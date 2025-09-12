Azernews.Az

Friday September 12 2025

Imports from Netherlands drive growth in Azerbaijan’s bilateral trade

12 September 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)
Imports from Netherlands drive growth in Azerbaijan’s bilateral trade
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the Netherlands saw significant growth in the first seven months of 2025, increasing by...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more