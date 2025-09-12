New concert season begins at International Mugham Center [PHOTO]

12 September 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Starting this season, the concerts "Muğamat Axşamı" (Evenings of Mugham) and "Muğam Dəstgahları"(Mugham Dastgahs) will be held twice a month, Azernews reports.

The International Mugham Center is carrying out several projects aimed at promoting Azerbaijani national music, one of which is the concert series titled "Evenings of Mugham."

This project has generated significant interest among audiences.

An evening of mugham concert on September 30 will be dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli — the founder of Azerbaijani classical music, national professional musical art, and the author of the first opera in the East.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, under the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organizes large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.

