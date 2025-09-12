Dance Lab – Dances of World organized in Baku – dance as language of cultures [VIDEO]

12 September 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the large-scale World Artistic Dance Festival & Baku Flow 2025, organised by the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC), master classes were held for judges and participants, Azernews reports.

This provided Azerbaijani dancers with a unique opportunity to learn from the world’s top experts and obtain international judging licenses.

One of the most interesting events of the festival was the "Dance Lab – Dances of the World," which took place in the atmospheric setting of the Nine Senses art centre. There, participants immersed themselves in the culture and energy of various countries through movement, rhythm, and traditions.

Stars of the global dance scene shared their skills and knowledge:

Dimitris Kranias (Greece) introduced participants to the expressive plasticity and rhythm of the legendary Sirtaki;

Tea Tsiklauri (Georgia) revealed the nuances of the passionate and graceful Georgian dance Acharuli;

Eldar Jafarov (Azerbaijan) conducted a master class in the Broadway Jazz Fox style, inspired by the atmosphere of New York and the magic of musicals.

Participants not only practised the basic elements but also delved into the philosophy of each dance, understanding that choreography is not only technique but a living language of culture, energy, and self-expression.

The World Artistic Dance Festival & Baku Flow 2025 continues the tradition of cultural exchange and support for young talents. This is not just a competition or a show – it is a platform for growth, inspiration, and international recognition.

The festival also plays an important role in the development of dance art in Azerbaijan, opening new horizons for young artists.

