Chairwoman: Insurance sectors of Turkic states to benefit from new union

14 September 2025 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairwoman of the Turkic World Insurance Association, stated that the Union is being reshaped on the basis of the fundamental principles and values of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Speaking to journalists in Shusha, she emphasised that the participation of eight countries makes the Union highly significant and will bring mutual benefits to the insurance sectors of all member states.

“I extend my best wishes to the participants of the Turkic World Insurance Association and remain confident that the Association will achieve success,” Jabbarova added.

The remarks came during the first Assembly of the Turkic World Insurance Association, held today in the city of Shusha.