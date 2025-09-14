President Ilham Aliyev visits Sos village in Khojavand district [PHOTOS]

14 September 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Sos village in the Khojavand district on September 14.

The head of state was informed about the latest developments in the village.

Sos village came under Azerbaijan’s control during an anti-terrorist operation conducted by the Armed Forces in 2023.

To date, the village’s existing electricity and gas lines, as well as subartesian wells, have been restored. Two transformers have been installed, the process of installing meters has begun, three water reservoirs have been repaired, and approximately 5 kilometers of natural gas pipeline have been laid.

Of the 259 existing private homes in Sos village, 70 are deemed uninhabitable, while 189 are partially habitable. Currently, 10 homes are ready for use. By the end of the year, an additional 75 homes are expected to be ready for habitation. In 2026, the restoration of 104 homes is planned.

So far, 10 families (46 people) have returned to the village.

President Ilham Aliyev visited the home of Hamlet Gulmammadov, who has relocated to the village.