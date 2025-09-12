Trial of Armenian citizens proceeds with new evidence on civilian killings in Azerbaijan

12 September 2025 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On September 12, the Baku Military Court resumed hearings in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and other grave offenses. The session continued with the announcement of documents detailing atrocities committed against Azerbaijani civilians in the early 1990s, Azernews reports.

One of the documents concerned the January 12, 1991, attack on a passenger bus traveling on the Khojavend-Qaradagly road, when Armenians opened fire with various firearms at the 6th kilometer of the route. The bus, driven by Khojavend resident Kamal Rahimov and carrying 25–30 passengers, came under heavy attack.

Another case recalled was the killing of Farana Nazarova on January 28, 1991, who was shot dead in Khojavend village. Similarly, 7th grade student Azer Mammadov was injured on January 29, 1991, while playing with friends in the village, when gunfire erupted from the direction of Khojavend city.

Further evidence highlighted the February 15, 1991, killing of Jamal Nabiyev from the Goranboy region, who was shot dead near the village of Buzlug while traveling between Bash Qishlag and Sarisu.

The court also examined documents on the February 24, 1991, attack on a passenger bus at the 99th kilometer of the Yevlakh-Lachin highway near Khankendi, when armed individuals used explosives and automatic weapons, injuring several civilians and rendering the bus unusable.

Additionally, evidence was presented regarding the abduction and murder of Aghdam police officer Gorkhmaz Muradov, who was taken hostage on February 25, 1991, and killed a day later in Khojavend’s Hajili village.

The court proceedings form part of Azerbaijan’s broader investigation into crimes committed during Armenia’s military aggression, including genocide, terrorism, war crimes, and violations of international humanitarian law.