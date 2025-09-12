Azerbaijan's gastronomic delights highlighted in Paris [PHOTOS]

12 September 2025 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani pavilion has been set up near the Eiffel Tower as part of the International Gastronomy Village in Paris, Azernews reports.

The delicious dishes of our national cuisine immediately caught the attention of festival visitors.

The pavilion, organized jointly by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France and the Friends of Azerbaijan Association, was visited by Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva, her fellow ambassadors from various countries, Azerbaijani diplomats in Paris, and other festival participants.

The Azerbaijani pavilion, which will be open to visitors until September 14, features traditional dishes and wines from our cuisine, as well as performances of national music and dance.

One of the largest tourism management companies in the country, Gabala Hospitality Group, is representing Azerbaijan at International Gastronomy Village.

Visitors to the Azerbaijani pavilion have the opportunity to get acquainted with the culinary heritage of the charming Gabala region, a key destination for gastronomic tourism in Azerbaijan. Chefs Elmar Aliyev and Rasim Najafov from the group are presenting dishes that reflect the mountain aroma and rich flavors of the region.

Guests are being offered a variety of traditional dishes, including Shah plov, dolma, and Qara plov. A wide selection of pickles and national sweets such as shekerbura, pakhlava, and badambura are also available.

In addition, various jams and traditional Azerbaijani tea are being served. The stand is further enriched by local wines and a range of other national products.

Visitors have expressed admiration for the pakhlava and shekerbura prepared by the "Happy Day Cake" pastry house. In addition, participants have the opportunity to gain deeper insight into the ancient confectionery culture of the Azerbaijani people.

International Gastronomy Village has been held since 2016. This year's edition of the festival features pavilions from more than 60 countries and welcomes delegates from approximately 120 nations.

The large-scale event draws a crowd of over 40,000 attendees.