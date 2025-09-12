Dance Congress held in Baku as part of World Artistic Dance Festival [VIDEO]

12 September 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the large-scale World Artistic Dance Festival & Baku Flow 2025, organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), a dance congress was held, Azernews reports.

The congress program was rich and valuable for all participants. In the first half of the day, experts gathered for a judging seminar, where they thoroughly discussed key aspects of judging, new evaluation criteria, and current trends in the world of dance competitions. It was a great opportunity for experience exchange, professional development, and the creation of unified standards.

Following that, a dance seminar took place, dedicated to vibrant and expressive dance styles. The events were attended by the president of the World Artistic Dance Federation (WADF), Nils Karlzon, and renowned dancers Eldar Jafarov (Azerbaijan) and Tatyana Kudryavtseva (Russia). Their mastery and energy lit up the hall, and the seminar participants not only gained valuable knowledge and practical skills but also received a powerful dose of inspiration for further growth.

As the organizers noted, WADF Azerbaijan is not just a competition platform, but a whole space for learning, exchanging experience, and professional advancement. Such events lay a strong foundation for the development of dance art in Azerbaijan and help talented performers reach the international stage.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.