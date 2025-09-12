National Carpet Museum opens exhibition 'Faig Ahmed: Epoch 2011–2024' [PHOTOS]

12 September 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Faig Ahmed: Epoch 2011–2024" has opened its doors to art lovers at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

Amina Melikova, the Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and Jahangir Salimkhanov, advisor to the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, delivered speeches and talked about the artist’s creativity and successful activity in promoting the Azerbaijani carpet art in the world.

The exhibited carpets have already been presented at prestigious cultural centers around the world, including the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design (Hawaii), the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (California), the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University (New Orleans), Maraya Art Center (Sharjah), Museum Arnhem (Netherlands), and the Textile Museum of Sweden (Borås). However, they are presented in Azerbaijan for the very first time.

Faig Ahmed is one of the most prominent contemporary Azerbaijani artists. His practice combines traditional carpet weaving with contemporary artistic thought, philosophy, and cutting-edge technologies. Preserving national traditions, the artist expresses them through the language of contemporary art, transforming them into a universal artistic code that resonates with audiences worldwide.

In addition to textile works, the exhibition also features the video pieces Social Anatomy (2016) and You Are the Mystery (2024), in which the artist explores textiles as a medium that reflects the processes of time and shifting cultural contexts.

Faig Ahmed's works have been exhibited at the Aga Khan Museum (Toronto), the George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum (Washington, D.C.), the Victoria and Albert Museum (London), the National Gallery of Victoria (Melbourne), the Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome (MACRO), the Museum of Old and New Art (Tasmania), among other leading cultural institutions worldwide. His works are also held in the permanent collections of the Heydar Aliyev Centre (Baku), the de Young Museum (San Francisco), the Birmingham Museum of Art (Alabama), the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (Sydney), the Art Institute of Chicago, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and many others.

Since 2007, Faig Ahmed's art, in which classical carpet patterns are reimagined in a contemporary context, has been widely acclaimed and recognised worldwide.

The exhibition is on display until December 30, 2025.